Rotary Montserrat Donates Hydroponics Greenhouse to Brades Primary

The Rotary Club of Montserrat has donated the funds to construct and install a 150 sq ft hydroponics greenhouse at the Brades Primary School. This donation will support the primary school in pursuing hands-on learning in the subject of Agriculture.

The greenhouse was constructed adjacent to the entrance of the school and includes tables for equipment, and the outfitting of hydroponics equipment within the space. This is the only hydroponics facility within the schools in Montserrat.

During the students’ agriculture lessons, Agricultural Officer, Elvis Daley, will support the school by introducing students to hydroponics, and cultivating food for consumption.

2021-2022 President of the Rotary Club of Montserrat, Siobhan Tuitt stated: “We’re so happy to be able to donate this greenhouse to the school. It’s been a project that we’ve been trying to get off the ground for years, and this year we’ve been lucky enough to receive a range of support to do it. When we approached the Ministry of Agriculture to support this project, they were equally as excited as we were to get it off the ground, and we’re tremendously grateful to them for their sponsorship. Agriculture is such an important part of our lives and knowing that we’re able to contribute to this sector’s development, as well as the education of our youth, is truly a positive feeling for our club members.”

Principal of the Brades Primary School, Yvonne Brade-Julius shared: “The Brades Primary School offers appreciation to the Rotary Club of Montserrat for their work on installing this greenhouse. Agriculture is a critical skillset that has many benefits. We’re very grateful for the donation of this greenhouse and look forward to the students benefiting from learning in a practical environment in this subject here at the school.”

Rotary’s support within the agriculture and education sectors aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 2 & 4: Zero Hunger and Quality Education, as well as two of Rotary International’s 7 Areas of Focus: Basic Education & Literacy and Supporting the Environment.

This greenhouse project is the second of three greenhouse projects that the club endeavors to complete within the primary schools on the island. Earlier this month, the club contributed to the rehabilitation of the greenhouse at the St. Augustine Primary School.

The Rotary Club thanked its sponsors, the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, & Environment, Neville Blake Construction, and Greenaway Equipment Services. Special appreciation was extended to Elvis Daley, Agricultural Officer at the Department of Agriculture for setting up the hydroponics equipment, and for his commitment to teaching the students the necessary skills in this area.