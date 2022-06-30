Rotary Club of Montserrat Bestowed Gold Award

The Rotary Club of Montserrat is proud to announce the receipt of the club’s first ever Gold Award at the 2022 Rotary District 7030 Governor Awards Ceremony.

The annual awards were hosted virtually on the 27th of June 2022 and have been bestowed to honour the outstanding community contributions that the 74 Rotary Clubs within the district have made within the past Rotary Year.

The virtual 2022 Rotary District 7030 Governor Awards recognized a number of notable clubs during the evening, including: clubs who have donated the highest per capita funds to the Rotary Foundation, clubs who have the highest membership growth, and highest contribution to the Polio Fund during the 2021-22 Rotary Year.

This District Governor’s Awards acknowledged Rotary Clubs’ achievements in attaining their 2021-22 Rotary Year objectives. To be eligible for a citation, clubs must have paid their District and Rotary International Dues on time, achieved at least 13 of the goals from the District Citation categories, and attained at least 200 points from an outlined District 7030 Citation Awards Criteria. The Rotary Club of Montserrat achieved 20 goals, and 317 points respectively.

2021-2022 President of the Rotary Club of Montserrat, Siobhan Tuitt stated “We’re so happy to have been recognized by the district for the work that we’ve been doing throughout the year! This year we’ve been balancing the challenges coming off the back end of the pandemic, with our commitments to the community. I’m so proud of our club and the impact that we consistently make with our various projects. This year, we partnered with several individuals and businesses to make notable changes in our society, and we achieved that goal. I really have to thank the members for their continuous commitment to serve our community.”

District 7030 awarded four clubs within the Gold Award category of the District 7030 Governor Awards. Other categories included a Silver Award, and a Diamond Award.