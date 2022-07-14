Montserrat Tourism Division Launches Environmental Awareness Project

The Montserrat Tourism Division, Office of the Premier has launched a new Environmental Awareness Campaign which will span six months from July to December, 2022.

According to a release from the division, “the natural environment has been recognized as one of Montserrat’s key pillars, as identified in the Tourism Strategy, since it forms the basis for almost any tourism experience on the island. The intent of this campaign, therefore, is to inform the public about the importance of Montserrat’s unique environment and the benefits to be derived from it, especially from a tourism perspective. In addition, it aims to foster behavioural change and stimulate environmental involvement, while creating a sense of personal pride and appreciation for the environment.”

Nerissa Golden, Creative Director of Goldenmedia, has been commissioned to deliver the programme on behalf of the Tourism Division. As the Environmental Awareness Champion, she will work collaboratively with other ministries and stakeholders in its delivery to include the Department of the Environment, Ministry of Education, Montserrat National Trust and others. Its delivery will be done using both traditional and modern tools and techniques to translate the content and overall messaging which promises to be interactive and exciting.

“The Montserrat Tourism Division looks forward to the full support of the public and for ultimately creating a pool of environmental stewards who will continue the charge to protect and conserve the environment, which we so heavily depend on,” commented Rosetta West-Gerald, Director of Tourism.