Miss Montserrat Nia St. Claire Welcomed Home After Jaycees Show

Well-wishers turned up at the arrival hall at the John A. Osborne Airport on Thursday afternoon to say congratulations to Miss Montserrat Nia St. Claire on her participation at the Jaycees Queen Show in Antigua.

Although she did not win any of the top positions on segments, Director of the Montserrat Arts Council, Kenneth Silcott said they were proud of the representation.

Silcott and Acting MAC Chairman Albrun Semper as well as other friends welcomed home St. Claire and her chaperone Sharlene Lindsay, MAC’s Head of Planning and Production.

The reigning Carnival queen said the experience was a good one and that the Antiguan people treated her as one of their own.

In the competition, which lasted just under four hours, St. Claire participated in the cultural wear, question and answer segments, swimwear, talent and evening gown. In the talent segment, Nia performed a medley which began with the late Singing Sandra’s Voice from the Ghetto, Antiguans Rise, a classic from Antiguan calypsonian Swallow and the late Soca King of the World’s O La Soca.

Antiguan designer Sharon Barton created her pink lace gown.

Nia warmly greeted those who were waiting outside and thanked them for their support.

The Jaycees crown was won by Miss St. Kitts & Nevis Nekirah Nicholls. First runner up was Chronna Khan, Miss Trinidad & Tobago and second runner up was Wenia Verneuil, Miss St. Lucia.