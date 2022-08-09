Local Female Calypso Show Added to Montserrat’s 60th Carnival Programme

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) is bringing back the local female calypso show.

The last local female-only competition was held in 2010 and organised by Euphony Vibes. The show, which was won by Vicky “Storm” Locker introduced the world to Maggy D and Maxcine Lee as young female contenders.

Director of the MAC, Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott said the 60th celebration of festival/carnival was the right time to bring back the show.

“This show will give the women the chance to compete amongst themselves and the winner will represent Montserrat in the Regional Female Calypso Show on Friday, December 30,” Silcott told Discover Montserrat.

The director said the island does have enough female singers to deliver a good competition and evening of entertainment. The top three calypsonians will get an automatic bye to the semi-finals of the main calypso show.

No date for the female calypso show has been set but Silcott said it will be held prior to the Calypso Eliminations, which is slated for Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Another new entry to the festival calendar is a Junior Soca Monarch Competition on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Registration is open for both shows and can be done at the arts council office in Little Bay.