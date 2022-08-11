Viona Alexander Smith is Montserrat’s 2022/23 Chevening Scholar

The Governor’s Office announced Thursday that Viona Alexander Smith has received the prestigious Chevening Scholarship for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Mrs. Alexander Smith will be studying for a Master of Arts (MA) in International Relations and Global Communications at the Manchester Metropolitan University.

She is employed with the Government of Montserrat as the Director of the Government Information Unit.

Mrs. Alexander Smith, who was travelling when she received the news, said: “I am honoured and eternally grateful to be Chosen for Chevening. I am eager to immerse myself in an environment where I will expand my knowledge of communication and its impact on governance, politics and society from a global perspective. It is imperative for us on Montserrat to prioritise communication and see it as essential in all aspects of governance and in our efforts to further develop Montserrat.”

At the news, Her Excellency the Governor, Sarah Tucker, said: “Warmest congratulations to Montserrat’s newest Chevening Scholar! I met Viona during my familiarisation visits and was impressed with her and her talented team and the work they do in communications. It is really positive to see another of our bright young sparks progressing their careers and building knowledge and capability for Montserrat. I know she is going to enjoy Manchester! I very much looking forward to welcoming her back in 2023.”

The Chevening Scholarship scheme is the UK Government’s international scholarship programme enabling outstanding emerging leaders from all over the world to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the UK. Applications for the scholarship are now open and will close on November 2, 2022. Contact the Governor’s Office for more information on the Scholarship.