Montserrat to Celebrate Tourism Week – September 25 to October 1, 2022

Rethinking Montserrat’s Tourism is the theme for Montserrat’s celebration of Tourism Week slated for September 25 to October 1, 2022.

The week-long celebration coincides with World Tourism Day on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, and the Montserrat Tourism Division has organised activities to educate the public about the island’s tourism product.

Rosetta West-Gerald, Director of the Montserrat Tourism Division said the week includes more than 10 events and experiences for residents to enjoy and learn more about the island. A church service kicks off the week at Shiloh Pentecostal Church in Salem. Tourism stakeholders are invited to attend the church service which commences at 9:00am. A Walking Tour is also carded for later that day.

“Everyone can be an ambassador for Montserrat. During this week, you can go snorkelling, hiking, bird or turtle watching if you have never tried these activities before. We believe that the more we all know about what is in our environment and how special it is, the more we will care for it and encourage others to visit. Our environment is a crucial partner in Montserrat’s tourism offering,” West-Gerald stated.

A Tourism Open Day will be held on Monday, September 26 at the Montserrat National Trust. The day will begin with a discussion led by tourism stakeholders on Rethinking Montserrat’s Tourism. There will also be a mini expo featuring service providers from the sector who will display what they offer to visitors. Everyone is invited to stop by and participate.

Premier and Minister of Tourism Hon. Joseph Farrell will share a message to mark World Tourism Day on Tuesday, September 27 and a clean-up of Collins River is scheduled for 5:00pm on that day. The Tourism Division has partnered with local service providers to offer special rates for residents to ‘Experience Montserrat Like a Tourist’ throughout the week. Residents are encouraged to reserve spots on hiking, walking and bush tea tours, or boating, snorkelling and cassava tours as spaces are limited.

These can be reserved by calling 491-4703 or emailing info@montserrattourism.ms before Thursday, September 22, 2022.

“Tourism Week is an opportunity to be outdoors and experience the beauty which is Montserrat,” the tourism director added.

Visit the Montserrat Tourism Division’s Facebook page or tune in to Radio Montserrat for the full schedule of activities happening for Tourism Week.