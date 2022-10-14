Viking Cruise Passengers to Discover Montserrat on October 20

The Montserrat Tourism Division is asking tour and taxi operators and crafters to be aware of the upcoming visit of the Viking Octantis on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The ship, which was launched earlier this year, can accommodate 378 guests with a crew of 256.

Montserrat is day seven of the 23-night cruise from New York to Colombia, South America.

Tourism officials said about eight to ten vendors will be able to set up near the boardwalk behind Marine Village. As the tour begins as passengers leave the ship, vendors will only have a chance to interact with them on their return.

Viking offers luxury expedition cruises “built specifically to explore the world’s most remote destinations and allow you to immerse yourself in these regions,” their website notes.

The itinerary for Thursday’s visit has not been confirmed. However, Viking Cruises’ website offers other packages with the following experiences included:

Montserrat Petroglyphs

Rendezvous Bluff by Kayak

Montserrat & the Volcano

Birds of Montserrat Tour

Montserrat Museum

Salem Cassava Farm

Aunt V’s Caribbean Candies Class

Zodiac: Little Bay – Investigate the scenic coastline of Montserrat during an exhilarating Zodiac ride

Kayaking in Montserrat

Montserrat Cruise schedule 2022/23