Viking Cruise Passengers to Discover Montserrat on October 20

The Montserrat Tourism Division is asking tour and taxi operators and crafters to be aware of the upcoming visit of the Viking Octantis on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
The ship, which was launched earlier this year, can accommodate 378 guests with a crew of 256.
Montserrat is day seven of the 23-night cruise from New York to Colombia, South America.
Tourism officials said about eight to ten vendors will be able to set up near the boardwalk behind Marine Village. As the tour begins as passengers leave the ship, vendors will only have a chance to interact with them on their return.
Viking offers luxury expedition cruises “built specifically to explore the world’s most remote destinations and allow you to immerse yourself in these regions,” their website notes.
The itinerary for Thursday’s visit has not been confirmed. However, Viking Cruises’ website offers other packages with the following experiences included:
- Montserrat Petroglyphs
- Rendezvous Bluff by Kayak
- Montserrat & the Volcano
- Birds of Montserrat Tour
- Montserrat Museum
- Salem Cassava Farm
- Aunt V’s Caribbean Candies Class
- Zodiac: Little Bay – Investigate the scenic coastline of Montserrat during an exhilarating Zodiac ride
Kayaking in Montserrat