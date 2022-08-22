Viking Octantis to Open Montserrat’s 2022/23 Cruise Season

Good news for the tourism sector as Montserrat is back on the itinerary of several cruise lines for the 2022/23 season.

The Viking Octantis will make its inaugural visit to Montserrat on October 20, 2022. Montserrat is part of the ship’s 23 Night Caribbean & Brazil’s Coastal Jewels sailing, which leaves New York on October 13 and ends in Cartagena, Colombia on November 5, 2022.

The 378-passenger vessel was commissioned this year.

Windstar Cruises has placed Montserrat on the itineraries for both its Star Pride and Wind Surf ships. Silver Seas Cruises has added a stop at Little Bay, Montserrat for its Silver Shadow and Silver Dawn vessels.

Vessels from both Silver Sea and Windstar cruises have visited the island before.

Minister of Tourism, Premier Joseph Farrell welcomed the reboot to the tourism sector as it has been closed since the COVID-19 crisis. He has asked Travel World, which handles cruise visits, to ensure that local crafters and other businesses have a chance to sell their wares before passengers are whisked away on tours.

The full schedule of stops in Little Bay is noted below:

Viking – Viking Octantis – October 20, 2022 Windstar Cruises – Star Pride – November 6, 2022 – 8AM to 5PM Windstar Cruises – Star Pride – November 22, 2022 – 8AM to 5PM Windstar Cruises – Star Pride – December 6, 2022 – 8AM to 5PM Windstar Cruises – Star Pride – January 17, 2023 – 8AM to 5PM Windstar Cruises – Star Pride – January 31, 2023 – 8AM to 5PM Windstar Cruises – Wind Surf – January 31, 2023 – 8AM to 10PM Windstar Cruises – Star Pride – February 14, 2023 – 8AM to 5PM Windstar Cruises – Wind Surf – February 15, 2023 – 8AM to 5PM Silver Sea Cruises – Silver Dawn – February 24, 2023 – 8AM to 11PM Windstar Cruises – Wind Surf – February 28, 2023 – 8AM to 10PM Windstar Cruises – Star Pride – February 28, 2023 – 8AM to 5PM Windstar Cruises – Star Pride – March 14, 2023 – 8AM to 5PM Windstar Cruises – Wind Surf – March 15, 2023 – 8AM to 5PM Windstar Cruises – Star Pride – November 14, 2023 – 8AM to 5PM Silver Sea Cruises – Silver Shadow – December 8, 2024 – 9AM to 11PM