Victor’s Supermarket and Athletic Groups Team Up for Races in Little Bay

The Montserrat Amateur Athletic Association (MAAA) in conjunction with Victor’s Supermarket and Montserrat Track Alliance will be hosting a series of four, five-Kilometer (3 mile), races in the Little Bay area starting later this month.

The series will begin on Wednesday October 26, 2022, at 5PM. Both male and female ages 16 years and older are eligible to participate and are invited to register on or before the event! A registration fee of $20EC is required.

Gift vouchers will be awarded to the top six finishers of the races.

The public is invited to come out and support the runners.

For more information, contact #496-2619, #493-1101 or #493-1639.