Design the ECCB’s 40th Anniversary Stamp

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is pleased to announce a Stamp Design Competition to commemorate its Ruby (40th) Anniversary, which falls on 1 October 2023.

The Stamp Design Competition is open to residents in the ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, except employees of the ECCB and its affiliates and their close relatives, as well as anyone connected with the judging of the competition.

Entries will be judged in three age categories: 5-11, 12-17, and 18 and over.

Entrants may choose to depict an individual or a group of people, as well as any major achievement(s) or development(s) they consider to be instrumental to the legacy of the ECCB.

Entrants may also choose to illustrate the ECCB’s proven record of excellence and forward-looking vision, which has been recognised through various international awards for innovation such as the 2022 Central Banking Green Initiative Award for its Solar Canopy Project.

Interested candidates should submit their entries to the ECCB’s 40th Anniversary Planning Committee via the email address: efapc@eccb-centralbank.org, with the subject line 40th Anniversary Stamp Design Competition. The submission deadline for all entries is October 25, 2022.

Questions regarding the 40th Anniversary Stamp Design Competition should be sent via email message by 18 October 2022.

The winners across all age categories will be announced via ECCB’s news releases, social media channels and website www.eccb-centralbank.org. Winners will also be awarded certificates and prizes for their outstanding efforts.