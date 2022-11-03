Dengue Virus Alert for Montserrat

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is today reporting suspected cases of the Dengue virus on the island.

Health officials indicated that blood samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for laboratory confirmation, however residents should act to protect themselves immediately.

The virus is spread via the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Home and property owners should conduct surveillance for the mosquito vector in and around their premises and cover or dispose of water containers such as buckets, plastic containers, and drums. Containers should also be scrubbed to remove eggs that may be attached to the inside.

Additionally, efforts should be made to avoid bites. Protect exposed skin by wearing loose, long clothing and using mosquito repellents.

Common symptoms include fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, and a red itchy rash. Residents should monitor for symptoms and seek medical attention if unwell.

For further information on how to handle vector control issues, people are advised to call the Environmental Health Department at 491-6056 or 491-6057.