Bid On Caribbean Black Friday Travel Auction in Support of Regional Education Foundation

Caribbean dream holidays are now available in the first Caribbean Black Friday Travel Auction, which will benefit the Education Foundation of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTAEF).

The CHTAEF is the largest charitable organization to provide scholarships and in person training to Caribbean nationals across the region and most importantly, expedite career advancement of hospitality professionals.

This inaugural Caribbean Black Friday auction will remain open until 4PM on Black Friday, November 25, 2022.

“Our hotel partners all over the Caribbean have been phenomenal and the outpouring of offers made it possible for us to launch our first ever Black Friday auction,” said Karolin Troubetzkoy, the Chair of CHTAEF. “This is our second auction this year and our hotels’ loyal support enables us to provide quality training and scholarships to the Caribbean hospitality sector.”

There are close to 40 auction bids available offering stays at intimate hideaways and award-winning hotels to choose from, from the Bahamas and Jamaica to Anguilla, Saint Lucia and all the way to Trinidad.

For the full list of properties and to participate, visit https://one.bidpal.net/ blackfriday22/browse/all .

Learn more about the CHTA EDUCATION FOUNDATION at chtaef.com.