Local Female Calypso Show Postponed

LITTLE BAY, Montserrat – The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) announced today that they are postponing the local female calypso competition.

Due to low registration numbers, the show, which was slated for Saturday, December 10, 2022, has been postponed until further notice, the council said Monday.

“It was intended that the winner of the local female show would represent Montserrat in the Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso show on Friday, December 30, 2022. Instead, the top female performer from the local calypso show will represent the island in the competition,” said Sharlene Lindsay, Head of Planning & Production.

There are currently only two women (Kandie and Maxcine) through to the Calypso Semi-Finals, after Saturday’s eliminations.

Montserrat is celebrating 60 years of festival this year. There has only been one female calypso monarch in the island’s history. Silvina ‘Kandie’ Malone has won the calypso crown four times.

Learn more about Montserrat Carnival 2022 at artscouncil.ms.