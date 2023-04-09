Seven Officers Promoted Within the Royal Montserrat Police Service

The Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) recently announced promotions for seven officers in the force.

Effective April 1, 2023, the following officers were promoted to sergeant with assignments to new roles within the RMPS.

Sergeant of Police Sharm Charles, No. 37 has 12 years in the service and will commence duties at the Marine Department.

Sergeant of Police Maxcine Lee, No. 21 has 17 years in the service and will commence duties at the Human Resource Department, Police Headquarters.

Sergeant George Gilford No. 98 has over 15 years in the service and will commence duties at the Beat & Patrol Department, Police Headquarters, as a Supervising officer on one of the shifts.

Sergeant Phillip McPherson, No. 35 has over 10 years in the service. He will commence duties at the Beat & Patrol Department, Police Headquarters, as a Supervising officer on one of the shifts.

Sergeant Jacqueline Campbell, No. 40 has over 15 years in the service and will commence duties at the Scenes of Crime Office (SOCO), Police Headquarters as the Sergeant in charge of the department.

Effective May 1, 2023, Sergeant Laurel Allen, No. 43 has 12 years in the service and will commence duties at the Child Safeguarding Department as the Supervising officer in charge of the department.

Effective June 1, 2023, Sergeant Shamoya Grant, No. 93 has over 10 years of service and will take over duties at the Traffic Department as the supervising officer of that department.