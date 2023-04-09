New Personal Bests for Sanjay Weekes at CARIFTA 50

Montserrat was represented at the 50th CARIFTA Games in The Bahamas this weekend and despite not advancing beyond the heats, the athletes performed admirably, said officials.

Coach Wilston “Scottie” Scotland who trains the athletes said he is seeing improvements in their performance but much more support is needed to enable the athletes to receive the necessary experience that can only be attained with regularly competing abroad.

Two females were part of this year’s squad. Kendecia Meade (16) ran the U17 100m Heat and clocked 15:47s, coming in sixth. She also developed an injury in the race and was unable to compete in the U17 200m Heats on Sunday morning.

Amani Kirnon (19 years) ran U20 100m and finished seventh with a time of 12.55s in her heat. Although slated to run the U20 200m heats on Sunday, she did not.

Jemarie Lane (17 years) made his first appearance at the largest athletics competition for youth in the U20 200m on Sunday morning. He finished in a time of 24:21 in his heat. Kyle Hogan (17 years), finished seventh in the U20 100m in a time of 11.86s in his heat.

Scotland said the young athletes are learning at a major level as they are juniors in a seniors competition.

This was 18-year-old Sanjay Weekes ‘ second appearance at the games. He ran the U20 100m where he finished third in a personal best time of 11.19s in his heat. His previous time in the 2022 Games was 11:33s. In the U20 200m Heat, Weekes clocked 22:27, which was also a new personal best. He ran 23:19 in 2022.

The team is accompanied by Coaches Winston “Jeff” Lane and Valerie Samuel and is made possible by the Montserrat Amateur Athletics Association. They all train with Montserrat Track Alliance led by Coach Wilston “Scottie” Scotland.