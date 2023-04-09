New Personal Bests for Sanjay Weekes at CARIFTA 50

Montserrat was represented at the 50th CARIFTA Games in The Bahamas this weekend and despite not advancing beyond the heats, the athletes performed admirably, said officials.
Coach Wilston “Scottie” Scotland who trains the athletes said he is seeing improvements in their performance but much more support is needed to enable the athletes to receive the necessary experience that can only be attained with regularly competing abroad.
Two females were part of this year’s squad. Kendecia Meade (16) ran the U17 100m Heat and clocked 15:47s, coming in sixth. She also developed an injury in the race and was unable to compete in the U17 200m Heats on Sunday morning.
Amani Kirnon (19 years) ran U20 100m and finished seventh with a time of 12.55s in her heat. Although slated to run the U20 200m heats on Sunday, she did not.