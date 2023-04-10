Governor Tucker Chats With ZJB About the Police Service, Access and Other Matters

Governor Sarah Tucker sat down with Head of the ZJB News Team James White Jr last Thursday to discuss her first year in office.

The governor answered questions about the Royal Montserrat Police Service and the hiring of Dr. Nick Caveney as the new Police Commissioner.

Currently, there is an international recruitment for a substantive Police Commissioner. Anybody can apply for the post, said Governor Tucker. We want to “recruit the best person for the job” and any current member of the service with the prerequisite qualifications are welcome to apply, she added.

Caveney is to lead the police for a period of six months. Governor Tucker said the police service has remained very paper driven over the years and the new commissioner has expertise in transformation which is necessary at this time.

The governor, also answered questions about air and sea access and the issues surrounding the cancellation of the WINAIR charters in December and the challenges to obtain a ferry service for the festival season.

Listen to the full conversation here – https://montserratradioecho.wordpress.com/2023/04/06/thursday-april-6-2023-james-white-jr-in-conversation-with-h-e-governor-sarah-tucker/