Montserrat’s Annual Trade Expo, PRIME Returns in July, Registration Now Open

The PRIME Planning Committee announced Friday, that registration is now open for PRIME 2023, which is slated for July 22 and 23 at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

The annual trade expo, which occurs on the weekend of the Calabash Festival, spotlights Montserrat’s best products, services, and entrepreneurs.

Organisers are encouraging interested businesses to participate in the third staging of the popular expo, which they believe will be bigger and better than previous years. “The rapid growth in vendor registration, local turnout and community sponsorships are testaments to the impact of PRIME within our local economy.” a release from the committee stated.

PRIME was created as a platform for local businesses to showcase their products and services to a wider audience. The event has also evolved into an innovation hub where some of Montserrat’s premier entrepreneurs gather to share ideas, recommendations and build collaborations with each other. PRIME further creates awareness amongst business owners, inspiring product development and thereby

spurring competitiveness.

Interested vendors can register via the PRIME website at https://prime.gov.ms/ to exhibit their products or services. Alternatively, businesses can register by contacting the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) at (664) 491-8555. Registration carries a non-refundable fee of $50; the deadline for registration is May 26, 2023.

Premier Joseph Farrell, who is the minister with responsibility for Trade, Culture and Tourism reflected on past PRIME experiences, stating, “It was exhilarating and heartwarming to see the vast range of goods produced right here in Montserrat. We have noticed that the commercial viability and export potential of products showcased at PRIME has drastically improved over the last two years. PRIME is rich with culture while it enhances and supports the tourism thrusts during the Calabash festivities. This an event that can truly transform the island’s economic outlook.”

“PRIME has been blossoming into a phenomenal event and we have been fortunate enough to see the emergence of new businesses and industries being launched there. The organisers have assured that PRIME 2023 will be top tier,” added Daphne Cassell, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Premier.

PRIME is expected to be a must-attend event for any business owner or entrepreneur looking to launch, expand and/or promote their products/services.

For more information about PRIME, visit https://prime.gov.ms/