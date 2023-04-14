Apply for the 2023 CHTA Education Foundation/Les Roches Professional Development Program

Caribbean hospitality employees are invited to apply for admission to the Caribbean Hospitality Professional Development Program sponsored by Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, one of the world’s leading hospitality business schools, and the CHTA Education Foundation (Education Foundation).

Slated to run from June 23 to December 15, 2023, the program accelerates today’s hospitality supervisors and managers career trajectories toward senior leadership roles in the sector.

“Les Roches is honored to partner with CHTA, for the third year in a row, on this program to develop talent within the Caribbean hospitality industry. After the success of the first two editions, at Les Roches we are honored to partner with CHTA Education Foundation in our executive postgraduate to master’s pathway program that has been tailored to support leadership and professional development for supervisors & managers specializing in tourist services and luxury hotels in the Caribbean. Our objective is to continue acting to achieve excellence and support the development of a sustainable and growing tourism” Carlos Díez de la Lastra, Chief Executive Officer for Les Roches Global Hospitality Education.

Financial assistance in the form of scholarships is available for the rigorous six-month program, designed to be pursued alongside students’ current job commitments.

Students are asked to commit to a minimum of 12 – 15 hours per week for the duration of the six-month program, which includes classes such as: Advanced Hospitality Operations, Finance, Revenue Management, Marketing, Sustainability, Leadership and Organizational Behavior.

Kafi Samuels, who completed the Les Roches Executive master’s in international Hotel Management in July 2022 said “The classwork has already been making a difference in my day-to-day job – both on the people and business side. The revenue and operations classes made me understand how my department contributes to the bottom line. I think about service and offerings differently now, calculating the costs. I also found out a few things about myself as a leader. I thought of myself as always approachable, but I realized where I may put my guard up. As a leader you must work to be vulnerable and open and manage your reactions.”

CHTAEF chair Karolin Troubetzkoy said “The Caribbean is already benefiting from the knowledge and experience past students have gained from this professional development program. We are grateful for the continued collaboration with Les Roches and look forward to sharing more success stories of the participants.”

CHTAEF and Les Roches are committed to helping Caribbean nationals reach the highest levels of the industry and become the future faces of the Caribbean hospitality sector.

Candidates for the Caribbean program must have a minimum of five years’ hospitality experience, including one year in a supervisory position. They must have the endorsement and support of their employer to participate and be able to finance the remaining program costs after the scholarship deductions.

The deadline for applications is May 15, 2023, with a program start date of June 23, 2023.

Interested candidates can get more information and apply at https://info.lesroches.edu/ caribbean-executive- scholarship.

ENDS

About CHTAEF

The CHTA Education Foundation is an independent regional charity established in 1986 with a mandate to improve and elevate the quality and professionalism of the hospitality and tourism industry in the Caribbean through education and training. The Education Foundation has supported various scholars in their pursuit of academic and technical qualifications and partnered to deliver various on-island training workshops where we enjoy engaging with diverse hospitality & tourism professionals in a lively manner. Follow CHTAEF on Facebook @CHTAEducation Foundation, Instagram @chtaef and Twitter @CHTAEduFound.

About Les Roches

Founded in 1954, Les Roches offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Hotel Management and Tourism following the Swiss educational model. With campuses in Switzerland and Spain, and a student body of more than 100 different nationalities, the institution provides its students with a unique experience based on cultural diversity. Since 2021, Les Roches also has an academic partnership with the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) with a partner campus in Gurugram (Delhi NCR). Les Roches is among the world’s top 4 higher education institutions in hospitality industry management (QS World University Rankings, 2023). Part of Sommet Education, a global leader in hospitality education, Les Roches is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE). For more information, visit Les Roches. Les Roches Global Hospitality Education is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and is also an affiliate member of the UNWTO. Les Roches is a Swiss institution focused on creating the innovative and entrepreneurial minds of tomorrow. Learn more at lesroches.edu.