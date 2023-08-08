15 Supermarkets to participate in the GoM Food Voucher Relief Programme

The Government of Montserrat announced today, that a 15 supermarkets will participate in its Food Voucher Relief Programme which starts on Thursday, 10 August 2023, in Salem, and ends on Thursday, 17 August 2023, in St Peter’s.

Each household will be able to purchase up to $300.00 worth of grocery supplies from any supermarket of choice participating in the programme. Each household can collect three vouchers valued at $100 each to purchase groceries only. Supermarkets are prohibited from redeeming vouchers for alcohol and cigarettes. The deadline for the use of food vouchers will be Friday, 15 September 2023.

The voucher scheme is intended to defray the losses that many households experienced with the island-wide power outages which lasted more than a week in July, 2023.

The list of participating supermarkets and their locations is below.

Participating Supermarkets Location Angelos International Brades Aravins Enterprises Inc St John’s Ashok’s Supermarket Brades Destiny Supermarket (Prince) Salem Deepak’s Enterprises Limited Davy Hill Edith’s Enterprises Ltd /AH WE Shopping Center St John’s Good Samaritan Cudjoe Head M&B Mini Mart Look Out MS Osborne Ltd Brades Nadine’s Grocery and Vegetables Sweeney’s Rams Emdee Enterprises Ltd Salem Silane’s Bakery and Grocery Davy Hill The People’s Mini Mart Salem The Umpire Frozen Meats & More Brades Victor’s Supermarket Davy Hill