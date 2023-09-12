Dominican Republic Defeats Montserrat 3-0 in Nations League Match

Would the outcome have been different if Montserrat had been playing on their home turf? We will never know.
The Dominican Republic defeated Montserrat 3-0 at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
The hosts took the lead in the third minute, after Dominican midfielder Jean Lopez forced defender Abraham Dorsett’s own goal.
Edarlyn Reyes almost scored a great goal for the home side, but the shot hit the post above minute five, in an attempt from outside the area. Immediately afterwards, Montserrat goalkeeper Konami Nelson made a sensational save on the rebound to prevent Ronaldo Vasquez’s goal.
Dominican Republic goalkeeper Xavier Valdez and Dominican Republic defender Michael Sambataro were crucial in preventing Lyle Taylor’s potential equalizer in the 19th minute.
Dorny Romero doubled the lead to 2-0 in the 25th minute, thanks to a long-distance pass from Edison Azcona.
Romero came close to getting his second goal in the 44th but could not finish correctly a long cross from Michael Sambataro and Montserrat was saved just before the break.
The Dominican Republic began to pull away on the scoreboard in the second half, after Romero got his double on a counterattack in the 64′, with an assist from Jeremy Báez.
The win lifts the Dominican Republic to second place in the group and puts the team’s record 1-0-1 in the championship. Montserrat, also with a 1-0-1 record, moves to third place in the group.
Source: https://www.concacaf.com/nations-league/noticias/nicaragua-mantiene-el-control-del-grupo-b-con-victoria-contundente/