Government Rethinking Closure of Small Business Relief Grant

The Government of Montserrat is taking another look at its Small Business Relief Grant which it had announced on Friday, October 6, 2023, was no longer accepting applications.

Through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management (MOFEM), this is the second year that the grant was offered. Launched on September 20, 2023, the fund had EC$100,000 allocated to be disbursed to small businesses in Montserrat. However, as of Friday, 49 applications had been received. Each business could apply for a maximum of $5000 from the fund.

MOFEM had shared with the press that they would no longer accept applications for the fund and that businesses could expect responses to their requests by Friday, October 13.

However, late Friday, the ministry withdrew its release saying the “matter is being considered further.”