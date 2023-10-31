New Police Commissioner for Montserrat to Start December 11

The Governor’s Officer announced today that a new Commissioner of Police has been appointed following an international recruitment process.

According to a release from Governor Sarah Tucker, Robin Hall a police officer with 30 years of service in UK forces is to take up the post in December.

Hall spent the last 18 years with Cambridgeshire Constabulary and is currently the Head of the Major Crime Unit leading a team of 150 officers and staff investigating homicides and kidnaps across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire.

Previous roles and responsibilities include Detective Superintendent for People and Professionalism responsible for Change Management and Organisational Improvement, Cambridgeshire’s response to inspections by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, and the Continuous Professional Development professional responsible for all officers and staff.

The incoming commissioner has worked alongside other international police services including Turks and Caicos, Mauritius, and Malta.

The release stated that Dr Nick Caveney, the current commissioner of Police for Montserrat will depart in mid-November and return to UK policing.

Governor Tucker expressed her thanks for the work Dr. Caveney has undertaken during his tenure here in Montserrat. She made special mention of the reintroduction of Community Policing and the development of the safeguarding team.

Mr. Hall is expected to take up his position on December 11, 2023. In the interim period between Dr Caveney’s departure and Hall’s arrival, Charles Thompson, Deputy Commissioner will be acting Commissioner of Police.