Prostate Health Information Evening at Buss A Lyme on Wednesday

Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat is lending its support to men’s health with the launch of its first Prostate Health Check Information Evening scheduled for Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

In collaboration with DR Diagnostics and other community partners, the charity is hosting the evening to increase the awareness of men’s health and their risk of prostate cancer.

The charity wrapped up its month-long focus on breast health over the weekend with several fundraisers in support of its mammogram fund.

Sonographer and President of the charity, Sonia Charles said prostate cancer is one of the most treatable cancers if detected early. She said there was a need for more men to be aware of the symptoms but also to expose themselves to information about maintaining their health.

The evening will be held at Bussa Lyme in Little Bay from 6PM and hosted by Dr. Ingrid Buffonge.

It will include presentations on the importance of prostate health, how to prevent prostate disease and understanding the various diagnostic tests available.

The information evening is being hosted in partnership with DR Diagnostics, the only private lab testing facility in Montserrat. Other partners are the Ministry of Health and Rotary Club of Montserrat.

More information on FREE testing for men will be given at the event.