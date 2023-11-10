Brighten Up Montserrat for the Christmas Season and Win

The Montserrat Tourism Division, in collaboration with the Montserrat Arts Council and the Office of the Premier announced Friday the return of the Christmas Lighting Competition for 2023.

This event, Tourism Director Rosetta West-Gerald said, “aims to bring joy and festivity to the island during the Christmas season, encouraging both residents and businesses to illuminate their surroundings with creative displays.”

The Competition is open to participants across various categories, fostering community engagement and enhancing the holiday spirit. The categories include:

 Residential Home Display

 Village or Community Display

 Business Display

 Just WOW Display – Most Creative (No specific theme, but just WOW!)

Residents and businesses eager to participate are invited to register their interest and collect competition details from the Tourism Division in Brades or the Montserrat Arts Council in Little Bay by Friday, December 15th, 2022.

For further information, please reach out to us through the following contacts:

Montserrat Tourism Division – Tel: 491 4703/415 4700 – Email: info@montserrattourism.ms

Montserrat Arts Council – Tel: 491 8555/6 – Email: info@artscouncil.ms

