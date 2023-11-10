Christmas Barrel Customs Waiver Now in Effect

As of October 19, 2023, residents are eligible to receive two barrels with only $50 charge under the annual Christmas Barrel Concession Programme.

Cabinet approved the 2023 concessions in their October 19th meeting.

Under this programme each household will be limited to two barrels of basic household items, clothing, and foodstuff.

This measure will apply to barrels landed between October 19, 2023, and January 30, 2024. Any barrel containing commercial items, car parts, electrical items, goods for resale, electronics or more than 40oz alcohol will be processed in a normal manner.

A simplified declaration form is to be implemented which the applicant would complete at the time of clearing the barrels under the concession.