The Government of Montserrat Cabinet approved an exemption from Custom Duties and Consumption Tax on the importation of items used during the Christmas season.

The exempt items are:

LED electrical Christmas lights

Low Energy laser decorative spotlights

Solar-Powered Christmas lights

Christmas trees; and

Christmas Decorations

The exemption period is from November 1, 2023, to December 24, 2023.

However, the 5% Processing Fee remains payable on the importation of these items