New Appointments for Conservation & Environmental Advisory Council

The Cabinet for the Government of Montserrat has approved the appointment of the National Conservation and Environmental Advisory Council.

Appointed to serve for a period of three years are Steadroy Meade, Veta Wade, Claude Browne, and Melissa O’Garro as private sector representatives and Virginie (Chris) Sealys as the representative of the Montserrat National Trust.

The appointments are effective November 1, 2023, until 21, October 2026.

The Conservation and Environmental Management Act CAP 12.03 provides for the establishment of a Conservation and Environmental Advisory Council, which sets out its membership, functions, tenure, and principles of the Council.

The functions of the Council include advising on, reviewing, and assisting with the formulation and development of policy, strategies, guidelines, standards and objectives and regulations for the protection and management of the environment.