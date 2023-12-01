Dr. V. Clarice Barnes to Present on Montserrat Masquerade at Afro/Caribbean Conference

Author of Montserrat Masquerades and Jumbie Dance, Dr Vernie Clarice Barnes will be presenting at a conference highlighting Carnival and Masquerade Arts, next week.

Slated for December 4 to 8, 2023, the 10th International Conference on Carnival and Masquerade Arts ‘Tradition, Connection, Innovation and Deconolisation’ is expected to be a landmark gathering of academics, practitioners and artists from across the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, North America, South America and Oceania.

According to the festival booklet, the three-day conference and five-day Carnival and Masquerade Arts making workshop event will explore the meanings and value of Carnival and Masquerade Arts, knowledge exchange, and shared experiences and practices across a range of themes, towards

the establishment of a unique, co-designed, sustainable global platform.

Dr. Barnes will present “The Montserrat Masquerade and Jumbie Dance: Ancestral Dances for Freedom?” on Thursday December 7, 2023, from 9AM to 10:30AM.

The School of Creative Arts (SCA), University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has partnered with the UK Conference Organising Team, and The Open University (OU) UK and the Decolonising Education for Peace in Africa (DEPA) Project to host the event. Other project partners include Noyam Contemporary Dance, Nii Kwartey Owoo.com, Mas Africa, Radio Gamashie and Winneba Masqueraders Federation.

Delegates and visitors will come from across the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, North America, South America and Oceania and can look forward to a packed programme of talks, panels, poster presentations, activities, workshops demonstrations and networking events.

Dr Barnes’ book entitled “Montserrat Masquerades and Jumbie Dance” will be launched during the upcoming Festival season.