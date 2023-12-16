Search
Montserrat Carnival 2023 Begins Today! Calendar of Events Inside

Montserrat Carnival 2023 kicks off this afternoon with a parade from the Davy Hill Community Centre at 3PM. The opening ceremony follows at Carnival City from about 6PM.

The festival runs until January 2, 2024 and is a mixture of official carnival activities as well as fringe events from private promoters and community groups. The Salem Reunion committee has also planned a series of events to include a bus

Here is the full list of events with details on venues and prices. More will be added once the promoters make the information available.

Saturday, December 16th

Opening of Carnival

  • 3PM – Parade starts at Davy Hill to Carnival City, Little Bay
  • 6PM – Official Opening ceremony – $10 – featuring Small Axe Band of St. Kitts
  • 10PM – Trouble Inna Di Camp 3 – $30 – Moose’s Place in Little Bay

Sunday, December 17th

  • 8PM – Calypso Semi-Finals – $20 adults $10 child – 16 calypsonians competing in Carnival City backed by Black Rhythms Band.

Tuesday, December 19th

  • 7:30PM – Small Beginnings Youth Symphony Orchestra presents ” Classics and More” – $20 – Brades Arts & Education Centre

Wednesday, December 20th

  • 8PM – Nite of Pan – $20 – Carnival City featuring Diatonic Steel Orchestra of Trinidad and Tobago.

Thursday, December 21st

  • 7:30PM – Emerald Community Singers present “Tis the Season” – $20 – Brades Arts & Education Centre

Friday, December 22nd

  • 7PM – Miss Teen Montserrat – $45 – Montserrat Cultural Centre
  • House of Refuge Gospel Concert
  • MNA – Pajama Jam
  • Defend Ya Borda Soundclash

Saturday, December 23rd

 

  • Vendor’s Marketplace – Little Bay Market
  • MMSA Car Show & Soundclash
  • Soca vs Vybz on di deck Jam Pt2

Sunday, December 24

  • Carnival Domino – Carnival City

Monday, December 25th

  • Christmas Carol Singing

Wednesday, December 27th

  • St. John’s Day – All Day celebrations along the St. John’s main road

Thursday, December 28th

  • Salem Day Celebrations – Concert featuring King Short Shirt of Antigua
  • Miss Montserrat Red Carpet Event

Friday, December 29

  • Calypso Monarch – Carnival City
  • DJ Terra Birthday Bash

Saturday, December 30th

  • 8PM – Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso Competition -$50 – Terri Lyons of Trinidad & Tobago will be defending her title.

Sunday, December 31st

  • Festival Day – Carnival City
  • Elegant Affair – Good Life Night Club
  • The Red Fete Women’s Night

Monday, January 1st

  • New Year’s Day Children’s Carnival

Tuesday, January 2nd

  • Street Parade
  • Closing of Carnival – Carnival City

