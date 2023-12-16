Montserrat Carnival 2023 Begins Today! Calendar of Events Inside

Montserrat Carnival 2023 kicks off this afternoon with a parade from the Davy Hill Community Centre at 3PM. The opening ceremony follows at Carnival City from about 6PM.
The festival runs until January 2, 2024 and is a mixture of official carnival activities as well as fringe events from private promoters and community groups. The Salem Reunion committee has also planned a series of events to include a bus
Here is the full list of events with details on venues and prices. More will be added once the promoters make the information available.
Saturday, December 16th
Opening of Carnival
- 3PM – Parade starts at Davy Hill to Carnival City, Little Bay
- 6PM – Official Opening ceremony – $10 – featuring Small Axe Band of St. Kitts
- 10PM – Trouble Inna Di Camp 3 – $30 – Moose’s Place in Little Bay
Sunday, December 17th
- 8PM – Calypso Semi-Finals – $20 adults $10 child – 16 calypsonians competing in Carnival City backed by Black Rhythms Band.
Tuesday, December 19th
- 7:30PM – Small Beginnings Youth Symphony Orchestra presents ” Classics and More” – $20 – Brades Arts & Education Centre
Wednesday, December 20th
- 8PM – Nite of Pan – $20 – Carnival City featuring Diatonic Steel Orchestra of Trinidad and Tobago.
Thursday, December 21st
- 7:30PM – Emerald Community Singers present “Tis the Season” – $20 – Brades Arts & Education Centre
Friday, December 22nd
- 7PM – Miss Teen Montserrat – $45 – Montserrat Cultural Centre
- House of Refuge Gospel Concert
- MNA – Pajama Jam
- Defend Ya Borda Soundclash
Saturday, December 23rd
- Vendor’s Marketplace – Little Bay Market
- MMSA Car Show & Soundclash
- Soca vs Vybz on di deck Jam Pt2
Sunday, December 24
- Carnival Domino – Carnival City
Monday, December 25th
- Christmas Carol Singing
Wednesday, December 27th
- St. John’s Day – All Day celebrations along the St. John’s main road
Thursday, December 28th
- Salem Day Celebrations – Concert featuring King Short Shirt of Antigua
- Miss Montserrat Red Carpet Event
Friday, December 29
- Calypso Monarch – Carnival City
- DJ Terra Birthday Bash
Saturday, December 30th
- 8PM – Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso Competition -$50 – Terri Lyons of Trinidad & Tobago will be defending her title.
Sunday, December 31st
- Festival Day – Carnival City
- Elegant Affair – Good Life Night Club
- The Red Fete Women’s Night
Monday, January 1st
- New Year’s Day Children’s Carnival
Tuesday, January 2nd
- Street Parade
- Closing of Carnival – Carnival City