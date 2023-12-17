Montserrat’s Calypso Semi-Finals Tonight

Tonight is Round Two of the calypso competitions for Montserrat Carnival 2023.

Sixteen calypsonians are vying for nine spots in the Calypso Monarch Finals later in the season.

Tonight, the semi-finalists will sing a new song.

Considering, there has only been one week since the previous round, it will be interesting to see who has been able to master their song enough to impress the judges and the crowd.

The competition is scheduled to begin at 8PM at Carnival City. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

The order of appearance and their songs follow:

1. Ozzie Blue . . . Cycle of Hate

2. Maggie D . . . . All Awi

3. Khandi . . . . . . We Will Rise

4. Maxcine . . . . . Crocodile Tears

5. Trevvle . . . Canboulay

6. Daughter of the Soil . . . Back on Track

7. Rakatang . . . Only the People Can Save The People

8. Proklaima . . . Dey Joking

9. King Nattie Negus . . . Nice

10. Dardo . . . Changes in Life

11. Cupid . . .Who is Montserratian

12. Yogi Laser . . . Bear Killer

13. Dr. Lumba . . . . Madras

14. Red Ride . . . Don’t Get It Twisted

15. Tabu . . . They Don’t See My Dream

16. Sylk . . . Self determination