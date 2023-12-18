Daughter of the Soil & Maggie D Heading to Queen of Queens

Montserrat Arts Council Director Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott says Montserrat will be sending two ladies to the Queen of Queens Regional Calypso Competition later this month.

After Sunday night’s competition, Dr. Tiffanie Skerritt aka Daughter of the Soil was the top female calypsonian and claimed the fourth-place spot with 882 points. Maggie Di was in the 8th position with 816 points.

The MAC director said they will look to find additional training and support for the female calypsonians ahead of the regional event, slated for Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Daughter of the Soil and Maggie Di will be going up against more seasoned female performers from Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Anguilla and more.

You can rewatch the Calypso Semi-Finals on demand on https://www.live.comeseetv.com/video/_cdVx