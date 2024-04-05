24 Hours in Montserrat

As the last flight of the day gently descends towards Montserrat, sunlight competes for your attention as it makes it ways over the horizon. Montserrat’s allure lies in its lush landscapes, vibrant culture, and the majestic Soufrière Hills Volcano. If you have just 24 hours to soak in the beauty of this island, here’s how to make every moment count.

Evening Arrival and Sunset at Isles Bay

Upon arrival, head straight to Isles Bay. The beach offers a splendid view of the sunset, with the serene waves adding to the tranquility. As the sky turns from blue to shades of gold and red, you’ll find yourself in one of the most peaceful spots on the island.

For dinner, choose from either the award-winning Isles Bay Beach Bar or Olveston House. Reservations must be made in advance. Fresh seafood and local produce take centrestage.

Night Stargazing at Garibaldi Hill

After dinner, have your driver take you to Garibaldi Hill. Watch the night sky come alive and take in the panoramic view of the island’s western side. You may even catch a twinkle or two of lights on the neighbouring island of Nevis in the distance.

Morning Hike to Soufrière Hills Volcano Observatory

Depending on where you are staying, ask your driver to drop you in Salem Centre and follow the road and directions up to the Montserrat Volcano Observatory. It’s a steady uphill climb which can count as your daily workout. This is your chance to get up close with the island’s most famous resident, the Soufrière Hills Volcano. The observatory provides stunning views of the volcano and the devastated areas from the eruptions which began in the late 90s. There are videos and exhibits to provide insights into the volcano’s history and the island’s resilience.

Follow up your hike and MVO tour with a hearty local breakfast at The Attic in Olveston.

Cultural Tour and Beach Time

Spend the rest of the morning and early afternoon exploring the cultural heart of Montserrat. Visit the Montserrat National Trust in Salem for a walk through the herbal and orchid gardens. Stop at Runaway Ghaut to drink from the legendary spring to seal your promise to return to the island. Then, make your way to one of the many restaurants along Little Bay beach for a quick lunch or caffeine fix.

For a bit of relaxation, snorkel at Little Bay beach, which is not very crowded in the middle of the week.

Afternoon Lime at a Local Rum Shop

It is 5 o’clock somewhere! As your 24 hours in Montserrat come to a close, a short lime at a local rum shop or roadside in Carr’s Bay is a great way to end the day. Liming is Caribbean slang for hanging out, and there’s no better place to do it than at a rum shop with a cold drink, chatting with locals, and maybe even enjoying some impromptu music. Consider that sip of bush rum the extra courage you need to get on that seven-seater airplane. Running late? D’Hangar Bar at the airport is a great place to get in a last-minute lime.

One More Look as You Depart

As you take off on the last flight of the day, you get a few more chances to capture the island’s majestic and rugged coastline.

Montserrat may be small, but its rich culture, stunning landscapes, and the incredible stories of survival make it an unforgettable destination. Even in just 24 hours, the island offers a unique blend of adventure, relaxation, and insight into the power of nature and the human spirit to adapt and thrive. You won’t be leaving Montserrat behind because she goes wherever you go once you’ve touched her shores.