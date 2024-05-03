Student Competition Added to PRIME 2024, Registration Now Open

July 27 and 28, 2024 has been announced as the date for the fourth annual Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME).

The annual trade show, which has become a cornerstone of the Calabash Festival, will be held this year under the theme, ‘Let’s create and innovate.’

According to a release from the Government Information Unit (GIU), the expo has been moved to the end of July to capitalize on the anticipated increase in visitors and to coincide with the time of month when consumers have greater spending power.

“PRIME is the premier marketplace for local businesses to promote their products and services to hundreds of potential customers. During the event, vendors build brand awareness, grow their network; boost sales; and forge business relationships. The expo further fosters market awareness among business owners, inspiring product development and spurring competitiveness,” explained Ritchlyn Hackett, a representative of the Trade Division.

This year, PRIME organizers have expanded their focus with the introduction of a ‘Product Innovation Competition’ among primary schools. Students will innovate and create new products which will be displayed and judged on Day Two of PRIME. The competition will provide exposure to product development, marketing, packaging and labelling for the products and engender understanding of the importance of quality and standards.

Interested businesses are encouraged to act fast and register by the May 31 deadline to participate fully in PRIME promotions leading up to the event.

Registration can be completed online via the PRIME website at https://prime.gov.ms/ or by contacting the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) at (664) 491-8555. The registration fee of $50.00 is non-refundable.

PRIME is a must-attend event for any business owner or entrepreneur looking to launch, expand and/or promote their products/services.

For more information about PRIME, visit https://prime.gov.ms/