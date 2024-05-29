Dental Department Launches Healthy Smiles for Young Children

The Dental Department of the Ministry of Health and Social Services is proud to announce the launch of a new initiative titled “Healthy Smiles”, which aims to promote oral health among young children.

“Healthy Smiles” is designed to encourage and assist children in maintaining good oral hygiene. The programme focuses on teaching children essential dental care practices and provides them with caries prevention strategies and any necessary treatments. The primary goal is to ensure that each participating child has a mouth free from dental caries by the end of a three-year period. The programme will be piloted with Students of Grade 1 from the Brades Primary School.

Dental Surgeon, Dr. Coretta Fergus, stated, “We are committed to fostering a culture of good oral health from an early age. By instilling these habits now, we hope to see our children carry them into adulthood, significantly reducing the prevalence of dental issues in our community.”

Healthy Smiles is a comprehensive approach that ensures that each child’s specific needs are addressed, promoting a holistic approach to oral health.

Funding for the “Healthy Smiles” programme has been generously provided by the International College of Dentists (ICD) through their Global Visionary Fund.

The International College of Dentists (ICD) is a leading global organization that recognizes and promotes excellence in the field of dentistry. Through its Global Visionary Fund, the ICD supports initiatives that advance oral health and foster professional development worldwide. The ICD is renowned for recognizing and honoring dentists who demonstrate exemplary leadership and service worldwide. Their support is instrumental in making this programme possible.

The Ministry of Health is optimistic about the potential impact of this programme. Should “Healthy Smile” prove successful at Brades Primary School, efforts will be made to continue and expand it to other schools across Montserrat, ensuring more children benefit from this crucial initiative.