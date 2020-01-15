Increased Air Access and Daily Ferry Service for St. Patrick’s Festival

The Government of Montserrat has made a number of access arrangements for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Festival, as part of efforts to ensure the Festival is a success.

The arrangements, which affect both air and sea travels are outlined as follows:

1) Daily ferry service will be in place from March 9th to 23rd, with double runs on Friday, March 13th and Wednesday, March 18t . Customers are asked to revisit the ferry schedule, as a number of adjustments will be made to facilitate the increased passenger movement.

2) A promotional offer to all travellers coming from Antigua during our special events weekend. Customers will be able to travel from Antigua to Montserrat for only $150 return from Friday March 13th to Wednesday March 18th using any combination of return journeys for this period. This offer is only available to incoming travellers and must be a return booking. Customers are encouraged to book as early as possible to secure available seats. Bookings can be made online at www.ferry.ms or through our ferry agents.

3) Increased flights by regular airline operators; Fly Montserrat and SVG Air. Both Airlines have confirmed that they will accommodate the increased demand by increasing their daily flight schedule. Customers are advised that where a suitable flight cannot be found, they should contact the airline so that efforts can be made to meet demand.

4) Charter Hire of WINAIR for six return flights, for the periods of March 11th, 12th and 13th and March 18th, 19th and 20th . Customers are advised that they are able to book directly on Winair’s website; https://www.fly-winair.sx/. Interested persons are asked to note that the flights of March 11th to 13th will be afternoon flights departing

Antigua at 5:05p.m and returning to Antigua at 5:45p.m. The flights of March 18th to 20th will be morning flights departing Antigua at 8:15a.m. and departing Montserrat at 8:55a.m.

The following are the contact numbers for the related agents and airline:

Ferry agents in Antigua, Jenny Tours on 1 268 722 8188; Ferry agents in Montserrat, Jemmotte Shipping on 1 664 496-9912; Fly Montserrat on 1 664 491 3434; and SVG Air on 1 664 491 4200.

St. Patrick’s Festival runs March 6 to 18, 2020.