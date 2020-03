In the final pre-St. Patrick’s Festival episode of Emerald Vibes TV (EVTV) host Sharlene Lindsay speaks to Valens Frederick about Emerald City Fest and we also learn about Leprechaun’s Dust by Island Diva Mas.

Special thanks to Grand Phoenix Restaurant for two lovely evenings of production.

Be sure to follow EVTV on Instagram to get all the daily recaps and behind the scenes interviews. Follow @emeraldvibestv

Like this: Like Loading...