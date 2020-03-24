New Case of COVID-19 on Montserrat

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) confirmed this evening a new case of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19 in Montserrat. This brings the number to two on island.

On Monday March 23, a total of eight samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Reference Laboratory for testing. One of these samples has since returned positive, with the other seven testing negative. The patient has not travelled recently, making it the first local transfer of the virus.

The patient is a resident of Montserrat with no travel history within the last 14 days, who presented at a Health Care facility with flu-like symptoms. At present, the patient is in isolation and is receiving treatment and supportive care. Additionally, members of the health team and the patient, are working together to trace contacts, in an effort to contain the spread.

The MoHSS said it recognizes and shares the concerns of the residents of Montserrat and gives the assurance that our team is making every effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 on island.

Residents experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID-19 are urged to contact the St. Peter’s Clinic on 491-5436 or 496-9724 for medical attention. The symptoms most commonly include fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing.

The Ministry also recommends that all residents adhere to the measures advised to decrease risk of contracting COVID-19. These include practicing good respiratory hygiene and frequent hand washing, as well as adhering to social distancing guidelines provided by the Ministry and the Government of Montserrat.

If we work together, we can contain the spread of COVID-19 in Montserrat.

Let’s Contain COVID19 Together!

