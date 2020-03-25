Montserrat to Go on Lock Down After COVID-19 Cases Increase to Two

Essential services required to keep the country running will be allowed to continue operation while all non-essential businesses must close. This is expected to be one of the measures announced later this morning by the Government of Montserrat in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, sources told Discover Montserrat.

On Monday evening, the Ministry of Health announced another case of the virus had been confirmed after samples were sent to the public health agency laboratory in Trinidad. A total of eight samples from various people collected at the Flu Clinic and Glendon Hospital were sent off. Only one was positive.

The new patient had not travelled in the last 14 days and it is the first community transmission of the virus, which has so far killed more than 19,600 people worldwide since December 2019.

A conference with the Premier Easton Taylor-Farrell and other officials is scheduled to be held at 11AM. Members of the media will be allowed to join the meeting virtually to reduce the numbers and encourage social distancing.

A curfew is also expected to be implemented.

If you are unwell or know someone experiencing flu-like symptoms please call or visit the St. Peter’s Clinic. Tel: # 491-5436 or 496.9724. After hours and on weekends, contact the Casualty at Glendon Hospital at 491-2802/2836/2552

Like this: Like Loading...