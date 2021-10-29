Montserrat in #CaribbeanComeback Tourism Campaign

The Montserrat Tourism Division has welcomed the regional ‘Caribbean Comeback’ campaign to celebrate Caribbean Tourism Month in November 2021.

On October 26, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) issued a message on the importance of the initiative. “The CTO joins member countries, allied and affiliate members and Caribbean tourism interests in celebrating Caribbean Tourism Month in November, reaffirming our purpose of Leading Sustainable Tourism – One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean. This year’s theme is, Caribbean Comeback,” stated the CTO.

The theme, according to the CTO is symbolic of the regions ability to bounce back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organisation said, “ the theme illustrates that as a region, we are on our way back from the devastating impact of the pandemic. Our member countries have worked tirelessly over the past 19 months to adapt to the ever-evolving environment thrust upon us by the pandemic. They have implemented a range of initiatives, and stringent protocols, to ensure post-Covid competitiveness and to rebuild confidence in the sector.”

In welcoming the initiative, Montserrat’s Director of Tourism, Warren Solomon said the campaign will include a number of virtual activities which Montserrat will be participating in.

“The Montserrat Tourism Division welcomes this timely initiative and we are more than happy to join our partners from the region in signalling to the rest of the world, that we are absolutely ready to share our collective attributes that make for those memorable experiences that visitors to the Caribbean have come to expect. The Caribbean Comeback campaign includes a variety of virtual activities that target the travel trade as well as consumers, and Destination Montserrat will be participating in each of these,” expressed Solomon.

The CTO, in conjunction with its members, has planned a number of social media activities in observance of Caribbean Tourism Month, including a #CaribbeanComeback campaign.

Everyone is encouraged to participate and to share the hashtag #CaribbeanComeback as widely as possible.