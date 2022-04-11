New Product Development Officer for Montserrat Tourism Division

The Montserrat Tourism Division has announced the appointment of Roniqua Gerald, a daughter of the soil, to the post of Product Development Officer.
Ms. Gerald has been working and living in the UK for several years and has over six years’ experience in the creation and implementation of campaigns.
According to a statement from the tourism office, Gerald has returned to Montserrat with her core focus being to help to develop her homeland. Some of her key strengths include relationship building and project management. With a sound marketing background, she has worked with several companies in the areas of Marketing, and Events Planning and most recently helped to launch a UK government-funded programme with Kingston University, London that supports Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) to get them get back on track after COVID-19. She also worked in the areas of broadcast media, arts and culture and is the proud founder of Soufriere Living, an inspirational paper goods brand.
Roniqua holds a Masters in PR and Corporate Communications from Kingston University, London, where her thesis focused on Communications Strategies for Sustainable Tourism and Travelers. She also holds a bachelor’s in journalism, News Media & Media Culture from Roehampton University in London.
“I am proud to return to my roots and honored to be working with the Montserrat Tourism Division; it has always been a long-term goal to return and help the island’s tourism development” commented Ms. Gerald. “As a keen traveler with my entrepreneurial spirit, I am looking forward to re-exploring Montserrat, building relationships and developing thriving products that will help to draw visitors to the island.” she added.
The Montserrat Tourism Division said it is pleased to have Ms. Gerald on board and looks forward to an exciting and fruitful working relationship.
Gerald is on a one-year contract in the role previously held by the new Director of Tourism Rosetta West-Gerald.