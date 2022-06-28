Aidan Livan to Rep Montserrat at 10K Road Race in Suriname

Montserrat will be represented at this weekend’s long-distance road race being held in Suriname by Aidan Livan.

According to a release from the Department of Community, Youth & Sports Services, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat will stage the 15th CARICOM 10K Road Race on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Paramaribo, Suriname, under the Theme “A Healthy Caribbean on a Healthy Planet”.