Aidan Livan to Rep Montserrat at 10K Road Race in Suriname

Montserrat will be represented at this weekend’s long-distance road race being held in Suriname by Aidan Livan.
According to a release from the Department of Community, Youth & Sports Services, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat will stage the 15th CARICOM 10K Road Race on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Paramaribo, Suriname, under the Theme “A Healthy Caribbean on a Healthy Planet”.
The race, which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm, will be run along a flat route and starts and ends in front of the National Assembly in Paramaribo, Suriname.
Well-seasoned long-distance runner, Aidan Livan will represent Montserrat, having dominated on the local scene from Primary to Secondary school road races. In the 2019 Easter Monday Island Relay, he pulled his team Fire and Rescue from second position to win. Most recently, he won the Inaugural Leonard Wade Snr Commemorative Walk & Run in March 2022.
He will be accompanied by Calvin Lewis, who has also organized, managed, and coached several Easter Monday Teams, with much success.
The Department of Community Youth and Sports Services wished Livan and Lewis well as they represent Montserrat.