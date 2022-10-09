Flights to and From Montserrat Expected to Return to Normal Monday

Flights in and out of Montserrat are expected to return to normal on Monday after fuel issues on Antigua forced cancellation of several flights, leaving passengers stranded on both sides since Thursday.

Ashley Lindsay, Director of the Access Division in the Office of the Premier, said Sunday that Fly Montserrat was able to conduct its regular flights on Sunday. The airline is expected to add several additional flights on Monday to help move passengers.

Passengers who were able to afford the US$2450 (4-people) helicopter charter on Calvin Air, were able to get to and from Montserrat over the weekend.

SVG did not operate any scheduled flights because of lack of fuel. However, they were able to facilitate some passengers on the helicopter service. The airline is expected to add flights on Monday to facilitate the stranded passengers.

About 150 passengers were said to have been affected by the lack of a working fuel engine by the supplier Signature Flight Support in Antigua.

Lindsay said Signature completed its checks of the fuel truck around 3PM on Sunday and is ready for distribution. He added that it was too late for any additional flights on Sunday afternoon, but both airlines are organising for Monday.