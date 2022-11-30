2022 Montserrat Carnival & Community Events Calendar

There are many events happening on the island during December. We will keep this list updated as we learn of events.
Check regularly for updates.
Saturday, December 3
- Calypso Eliminations – Festival Village – 8PM First performer on stage ($20 – Adults, $10 – Children) (Also on PPV on live.comeseetv.com)
Dec 5th-9th
- Willie Kinny – 50 Years and Beyond Exhibition
Friday, December 9
- Night of Lights – Montserrat National Trust – 5 – 9PM ($25pp with Garden Tours) (Bouncy Castle, Face Painting, Christmas Shopping, Garden Tours, Music, Street & Traditional food and Carnival Games)
Saturday, Dec 10
- Christmas Wreath & Decoration Class – Olveston House – 4PM ($130 including snacks and drinks – Tickets can be purchased by contacting Jessica on +1 664-393-5559)
- Montserrat Red Cross Awards & Fundraising Dinner – Montserrat Cultural Centre ($100)
- Female Calypso Show
Sunday, December 11
- Domino Knock Out
- Live Band & Garden Tour – Montserrat National Trust – 5 – 9PM ($25pp) (Live Church Band, Garden Tours, Complimentary Traditional Sweets & Drinks)
- Regional Basketball Tournament (Until Dec. 15) – Little Bay Sports Centre ($10 – Adults, $5 – Children)
Friday, December 16
- Kenny B’s Birthday Bash (P)
- Nah Laugh Ent. Climax (P)
Saturday, December 17
- Opening of Carnival – Parade from N&B Service Centre, Carrs Bay to Festival Village – 5PM (Must pay the $25 Adult, $10 Child to enter the village for the opening ceremony and Calypso Semi-Finals)
- Calypso Semi-Finals – Festival Village – 8PM (Also on PPV on live.comeseetv.com)
- Live Pan Soloist & Garden Tours – Montserrat National Trust – 6 – 9PM ($25pp) (Live Pan Soloist, Garden Tours, Complimentary Traditional Sweets & Drinks)
Sunday, December 18
- Salem Reunion Opening (P)
- Wahari a play by William “Bubblicious” Galloway – Montserrat Cultural Centre – Red Carpet ($100)
Monday, December 19
- Salem Reunion Sports Day (P)
- Groundbreaking for Eco Play
- Small Beginnings Youth Symphony Orchestra – Brades Arts & Education Centre – 8PM ($20 – Adults)
- Wahari a play by William “Bubblicious” Galloway – Montserrat Cultural Centre – ($45)
Tuesday, December 20
- Salem Reunion Business Crawl (P)
- Emerald Community Singers – Brades Arts & Education Centre – 8PM ($20 – Adults)
- COPE AWARDS & Movie Premiere – Calypso, Love Nia – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 6PM (FREE)
Wednesday, December 21
- Nite of Pan – Festival Village – 8PM ($20 – Adults, $10 – Children)
Thursday, December 22
- Salem Reunion Family Day (P)
- The Art of Serenity & Garden Tours – Montserrat National Trust – 6 – 9PM ($25pp) (Art Show, Garden Tours, Complimentary Traditional Sweets & Drinks)
- Miss Teen Montserrat 2022 – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 7PM ($35)
Friday, December 23
- Salem Reunion Hike & Bus Tour (P)
- Desert Storm Promotions Road Show (P)
- Imperial Ent Tipsy (P)
Saturday, December 24
- Salem Reunion Children’s Day (P)
- Igloo Fun Day & Fete (P)
Sunday, December 25
- Carol Singing
Monday, December 26
- Street Jam
- Soca Monarch (Also on PPV on live.comeseetv.com)
- MMSA – King of Corkhill (P)
Tuesday, December 27
- St. John’s Day Celebrations (P)
- Salem Reunion Banquet (P)
Wednesday, December 28
- Salem Day Celebration (P)
Thursday, December 29
- Calypso Monarch Competition (Also on PPV on live.comeseetv.com)
Friday, December 30
- Regional Female Calypso Competition (Also on PPV on live.comeseetv.com)
- Chess Ent. Trouble Inna Di Camp (P)
Saturday, December 31
Festival Day
- Island Diva Mas Powdah (P)
- Children’s Fun Day
- Immortal Promotions Elegant Affair (P)
Sunday, January 1
- New Year’s Day
Monday, January 2
- Street Parade & Closing of Carnival