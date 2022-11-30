2022 Montserrat Carnival & Community Events Calendar

There are many events happening on the island during December. We will keep this list updated as we learn of events.

Saturday, December 3

Dec 5th-9th

  • Willie Kinny – 50 Years and Beyond Exhibition

Friday, December 9

  • Night of Lights – Montserrat National Trust – 5 – 9PM ($25pp with Garden Tours) (Bouncy Castle, Face Painting, Christmas Shopping, Garden Tours, Music, Street & Traditional food and Carnival Games)

Saturday, Dec 10

  • Christmas Wreath & Decoration Class – Olveston House – 4PM ($130 including snacks and drinks – Tickets can be purchased by contacting Jessica on +1 664-393-5559)
  • Montserrat Red Cross Awards & Fundraising Dinner – Montserrat Cultural Centre ($100)
  • Female Calypso Show

Sunday, December 11

  • Domino Knock Out
  • Live Band & Garden Tour – Montserrat National Trust – 5 – 9PM ($25pp) (Live Church Band, Garden Tours, Complimentary Traditional Sweets & Drinks)
  • Regional Basketball Tournament (Until Dec. 15) – Little Bay Sports Centre ($10 – Adults, $5 – Children)

Friday, December 16

  • Kenny B’s Birthday Bash (P)
  • Nah Laugh Ent. Climax (P)

Saturday, December 17

  • Opening of Carnival – Parade from N&B Service Centre, Carrs Bay to Festival Village – 5PM (Must pay the $25 Adult, $10 Child to enter the village for the opening ceremony and Calypso Semi-Finals)
  • Calypso Semi-Finals – Festival Village – 8PM (Also on PPV on live.comeseetv.com)
  • Live Pan Soloist & Garden Tours – Montserrat National Trust – 6 – 9PM ($25pp) (Live Pan Soloist, Garden Tours, Complimentary Traditional Sweets & Drinks)

Sunday, December 18

  • Salem Reunion Opening (P)
  • Wahari a play by William “Bubblicious” Galloway – Montserrat Cultural Centre – Red Carpet ($100)

Monday, December 19

  • Salem Reunion Sports Day (P)
  • Groundbreaking for Eco Play
  • Small Beginnings Youth Symphony Orchestra – Brades Arts & Education Centre – 8PM ($20 – Adults)
  • Wahari a play by William “Bubblicious” Galloway – Montserrat Cultural Centre – ($45)

Tuesday, December 20

  • Salem Reunion Business Crawl (P)
  • Emerald Community Singers – Brades Arts & Education Centre – 8PM ($20 – Adults)
  • COPE AWARDS & Movie Premiere – Calypso, Love Nia – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 6PM (FREE)

Wednesday, December 21

  • Nite of Pan – Festival Village – 8PM ($20 – Adults, $10 – Children)

Thursday, December 22

  • Salem Reunion Family Day (P)
  • The Art of Serenity & Garden Tours – Montserrat National Trust – 6 – 9PM ($25pp) (Art Show, Garden Tours, Complimentary Traditional Sweets & Drinks)
  • Miss Teen Montserrat 2022 – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 7PM ($35)

Friday, December 23

  • Salem Reunion Hike & Bus Tour (P)
  • Desert Storm Promotions Road Show (P)
  • Imperial Ent Tipsy (P)

Saturday, December 24

  • Salem Reunion Children’s Day (P)
  • Igloo Fun Day & Fete (P)

Sunday, December 25

  • Carol Singing

Monday, December 26

  • Street Jam
  • Soca Monarch (Also on PPV on live.comeseetv.com)
  • MMSA – King of Corkhill (P)

Tuesday, December 27

  • St. John’s Day Celebrations (P)
  • Salem Reunion Banquet (P)

Wednesday, December 28

  • Salem Day Celebration (P)

Thursday, December 29

Friday, December 30

  • Regional Female Calypso Competition (Also on PPV on live.comeseetv.com)
  • Chess Ent. Trouble Inna Di Camp (P)

Saturday, December 31

Festival Day

  • Island Diva Mas Powdah (P)
  • Children’s Fun Day
  • Immortal Promotions Elegant Affair (P)

Sunday, January 1

  • New Year’s Day

Monday, January 2

  • Street Parade & Closing of Carnival

 

