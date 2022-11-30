2022 Montserrat Carnival & Community Events Calendar

There are many events happening on the island during December. We will keep this list updated as we learn of events.

Check regularly for updates.

Download the calendar here

Saturday, December 3

Calypso Eliminations – Festival Village – 8PM First performer on stage ($20 – Adults, $10 – Children) (Also on PPV on live.comeseetv.com)

Dec 5th-9th

Willie Kinny – 50 Years and Beyond Exhibition

Friday, December 9

Night of Lights – Montserrat National Trust – 5 – 9PM ($25pp with Garden Tours) (Bouncy Castle, Face Painting, Christmas Shopping, Garden Tours, Music, Street & Traditional food and Carnival Games)

Saturday, Dec 10

Christmas Wreath & Decoration Class – Olveston House – 4PM ($130 including snacks and drinks – Tickets can be purchased by contacting Jessica on +1 664-393-5559)

Montserrat Red Cross Awards & Fundraising Dinner – Montserrat Cultural Centre ($100)

Female Calypso Show

Sunday, December 11

Domino Knock Out

Live Band & Garden Tour – Montserrat National Trust – 5 – 9PM ($25pp) (Live Church Band, Garden Tours, Complimentary Traditional Sweets & Drinks)

Regional Basketball Tournament (Until Dec. 15) – Little Bay Sports Centre ($10 – Adults, $5 – Children)

Friday, December 16

Kenny B’s Birthday Bash (P)

Nah Laugh Ent. Climax (P)

Saturday, December 17

Opening of Carnival – Parade from N&B Service Centre, Carrs Bay to Festival Village – 5PM (Must pay the $25 Adult, $10 Child to enter the village for the opening ceremony and Calypso Semi-Finals)

Calypso Semi-Finals – Festival Village – 8PM (Also on PPV on live.comeseetv.com)

Live Pan Soloist & Garden Tours – Montserrat National Trust – 6 – 9PM ($25pp) (Live Pan Soloist, Garden Tours, Complimentary Traditional Sweets & Drinks)

Sunday, December 18

Salem Reunion Opening (P)

Wahari a play by William “Bubblicious” Galloway – Montserrat Cultural Centre – Red Carpet ($100)

Monday, December 19

Salem Reunion Sports Day (P)

Groundbreaking for Eco Play

Small Beginnings Youth Symphony Orchestra – Brades Arts & Education Centre – 8PM ($20 – Adults)

Wahari a play by William “Bubblicious” Galloway – Montserrat Cultural Centre – ($45)

Tuesday, December 20

Salem Reunion Business Crawl (P)

Emerald Community Singers – Brades Arts & Education Centre – 8PM ($20 – Adults)

COPE AWARDS & Movie Premiere – Calypso, Love Nia – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 6PM (FREE)

Wednesday, December 21

Nite of Pan – Festival Village – 8PM ($20 – Adults, $10 – Children)

Thursday, December 22

Salem Reunion Family Day (P)

The Art of Serenity & Garden Tours – Montserrat National Trust – 6 – 9PM ($25pp) (Art Show, Garden Tours, Complimentary Traditional Sweets & Drinks)

Miss Teen Montserrat 2022 – Montserrat Cultural Centre – 7PM ($35)

Friday, December 23

Salem Reunion Hike & Bus Tour (P)

Desert Storm Promotions Road Show (P)

Imperial Ent Tipsy (P)

Saturday, December 24

Salem Reunion Children’s Day (P)

Igloo Fun Day & Fete (P)

Sunday, December 25

Carol Singing

Monday, December 26

Street Jam

Soca Monarch (Also on PPV on live.comeseetv.com)

MMSA – King of Corkhill (P)

Tuesday, December 27

St. John’s Day Celebrations (P)

Salem Reunion Banquet (P)

Wednesday, December 28

Salem Day Celebration (P)

Thursday, December 29

Calypso Monarch Competition (Also on PPV on live.comeseetv.com)

Friday, December 30

Regional Female Calypso Competition (Also on PPV on live.comeseetv.com)

Chess Ent. Trouble Inna Di Camp (P)

Saturday, December 31

Festival Day

Island Diva Mas Powdah (P)

Children’s Fun Day

Immortal Promotions Elegant Affair (P)

Sunday, January 1

New Year’s Day

Monday, January 2

Street Parade & Closing of Carnival