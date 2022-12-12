BVI and Montserrat Win on Day 1 of Montserrat U26 Basketball Invitational

Two high energy games opened the Montserrat Amateur Basketball Association (MABA) Under 26 Invitational on Sunday night.

Playing in a packed Multipurpose Sports Centre in Little Bay, the British Virgin Islands Skillful Ballers took on the St. Kitts & Nevis Sugar Boyz.

BVI is fielding the smallest team for the five-day tournament with only six players. They were down to five after one player was out after sustaining an injury very early in the game.

Despite this, the five players took on St. Kitts and Nevis like David going after Goliath. They ended the night with an 84-82 win.

Not to be outdone, the Montserrat Shamrocks and the Wadadli Elites brought the crowd to their feet in the final seconds of the game. With just 01.7 seconds left on the clock, the Shamrocks edged out the Wadadli Elites 78-77.

Games three and 4 happen Monday night starting at 7PM.

The Montserrat team plays the second game tonight and Tuesday, starting at 9PM.

Fans are encouraged to wear white tonight in support of the Montserrat Shamrocks.

Watch the full night of Day 1 on YouTube.

Watch Day 2 on YouTube.

Watch the final seconds of both games below.

