Your Best Photo of Montserrat Could Win You Cash

The Montserrat Tourism Division (MTD) in the Office of the Premier, is launching a photo contest to find new positive images of the island.

Amateur or professional photographers are encouraged to submit up to three images, which depict the beauty of Montserrat’s environment.

Director of the Tourism Division, Mrs. Rosetta West-Gerald said selected photos may be used in future promotional campaigns. “There are many beautiful attributes to Montserrat, and we want to see how others view and capture the island’s beauty.”

The photo competition is part of a six-month environmental awareness campaign, funded through the European Union Development Fund (EDF11). The initiative encourages residents and visitors to respect and care for the island, our most valuable tourism product.

Deadline for photo submissions is Friday, December 23, 2022. The winning photo will attract EC$800, second place will receive EC$600, and third place will win EC$400.

All entries must meet the rules and image specifications outlined on the Montserrat Tourism Division’s Facebook page and submitted via email to info@montserrattourism.ms.