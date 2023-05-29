New Destination Video for Montserrat Released

The Montserrat Tourism Division on Monday released a new destination video which showcases the natural beauty, serenity and unique appeal of the island.

According to a release from the MTD, the video, “created by renowned photographer Jeff Colhoun, is a visual treat that captures the essence of Montserrat and what a typical holiday on the island would look like.”

Director of Tourism, Mrs. Rosetta West Gerald said, “We are thrilled to release this new destination video, which showcases the distinctive and authentic experiences that Montserrat has to offer. The video highlights the island’s natural beauty, history and cuisine, and gives viewers a glimpse of what Montserrat has to offer.”

The video takes viewers on a journey through Montserrat’s lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the famous buried city. It also features stunning views of the island’s iconic Soufriere Hills volcano, which erupted in 1995, and has since become a popular attraction for visitors.

Mrs. West Gerald added, “We believe that this video will inspire travelers to visit Montserrat and experience the island’s unique charm for themselves. With its unspoiled natural beauty, rich history, culture and warm friendly people, Montserrat is truly a special place and we’re excited to share our hidden gem with the world.” “We urge travelers to use this video as an inspiration as they embark on carving out their next bucket listable destination. Whether you’re looking for adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, Montserrat is the perfect destination for your next getaway,” she concluded.

The Montserrat Tourism Division is actively promoting the destination through various marketing initiatives, including social media campaigns, trade events, and familiarization trips for travel agents, influencers and media. The new video will play an important role in these efforts, as it provides a captivating and authentic portrayal of Montserrat.

The video can be viewed on the Montserrat Tourism Division’s website (visitmontserrat.com), as well as on its social media channels (@islandofmontserrat). Visitors are also encouraged to share their own experiences of Montserrat using the hashtag #islandofmontserrat.

For more information on Montserrat and its unique offerings, visit the Montserrat Tourism Division’s website at www.visitmontserrat.com.