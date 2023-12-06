ECCB $2 Commemorative Banknote a Symbol of Hope and Inspiration

The EC$2 commemorative banknote, which the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) launched on 1 December, is expected to be a symbol of hope which will inspire greatness in the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

The Minister for Finance of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Chairman of the ECCB Monetary Council Camillo Gonsalves and Governor of the ECCB Timothy N. J. Antoine expressed that sentiment during their remarks at the official launch of the note, held at the Sandals Grande, Antigua.

The front of the EC$2 commemorative banknote bears the image of legendary former West Indies cricketer and Antigua and Barbuda’s living National Hero Sir Vivian Richards.

Governor Antoine said it was the hope of the ECCB that placing Sir Vivian’s image on the strong EC currency would deliver fresh inspiration for the people of the Caribbean, not just for cricketers, but for all youth and people around the world. Governor Antoine said, “We hope we can rekindle, through this act, a consciousness about Caribbean Civilisation, self-belief, a sense of purpose and fearlessness as you so ably demonstrated on the field of play.”

Minister Camillo Gonsalves echoed the Governor’s sentiment, noting that it is the hope of the Central Bank to inspire all citizens of the Eastern Caribbean to “reflect on the qualities, principles and the excellence embodied in the image of Sir Viv.”

Minister Gonsalves added that the transition from an image that embodied a ‘difficult past’ to the one on the commemorative note presents the hope of a new, confident and exciting future.

In his response, Sir Vivian Richards said that he was honoured and humbled to receive such recognition from the ECCB. The cricketing legend acknowledged the role of his parents who instilled in him the self-belief, which he said enabled him to be successful.

The EC$2 commemorative banknote also features the latest in currency security and innovation. The note will be available at commercial banks across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union from 6 December.

The banknote was designed by De La Rue and joins the family of polymer notes which the ECCB first introduced in 2019.