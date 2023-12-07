Bank of Montserrat Announces Departure of General Manager Baldwin Taylor

BRADES Montserrat (December 7, 2023) – Bank of Montserrat Limited announces the departure of Baldwin Taylor, its General Manager, effective December 31, 2023.

Mr. Taylor joined the bank January 1, 2020, and shortly thereafter the world was thrown into upheaval by a global pandemic, which he guided the bank through with an even hand, all the while managing the acquisition, transition and conversion of the on-island banking business of the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

Dalton Lee, Chairman of the Board of Directors said, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Taylor for his four years of leadership of the bank through some very turbulent times and wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

Lee also stated that the board remains confident in the staff’s ability to execute the strategic agenda of the bank as they look towards the next chapter of the bank’s leadership. The board, he said, “is committed to finding the best, most qualified person for the position.”

Mr. Taylor left office on annual leave on November 24, 2023, and will not return to his duties.

In the interim, Chesley Antoine will assume duties as Acting General Manager ensuring the continuity of business activities.

About Bank of Montserrat

Bank of Montserrat is Montserrat’s national bank which was founded in 1988. The bank is committed to investing in the development of the island through commercial services and community giving to education, cultural activities, sports, and more.