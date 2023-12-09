Notice of Upcoming SPCCU Annual General Meeting

TO: All Members of the St Patrick’s Co-operative Credit Union Limited

Notice is hereby given, in keeping with Section 46 of the Co-operative Societies Act, No. 4 of 2011, that the 50th Annual General Meeting of the St Patrick’s Co-operative Credit Union Ltd will be held at the Montserrat Cultural Center, Little Bay, Montserrat on Monday December 18, 2023, commencing at 5:00PM for the following purposes:

1. To receive the Report of the Board of Directors for Financial Year 2021.

2. To receive the Report of the Credit Committee for Financial Year 2021.

3. To receive the Report of the Supervisory & Compliance Committee for Financial Year 2021.

4. To receive the Audited Financial Statements for Financial Year 2021.

5. To elect members to the Board of Directors, Credit Committee and Supervisory & Compliance Committee.

Registration of attendees will commence at 9:00AM on Monday December 18, 2023.

Members are kindly asked to contact the SPCCU or visit our office in Brades to register.

Please note that hard copies of the AGM Booklet, the Audited Financial Statements for Financial Year 2021 and the Minutes of the 49th Annual General Meeting will be made upon registration. The Audited Financial Statements for Financial Year 2021 are currently available on the SPCCU Website.

Registered members will also be able to view and participate virtually in the AGM via conference. This service will be operated by LiveIslands.

(Sgd.) George Skerritt (Mr)

Secretary of the Board of Directors